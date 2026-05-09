/Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals film's connection to Aamir Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is slated to hit theatres next week. Recently, the actor opened up about the upcoming film's nostalgic connection to Aamir Khan and classic Hindi comedy films from the 1990s.
What's the nostalgic connection?
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film features the iconic song Aaj Na Chhodunga Tujhe Dum Duma Dum from the 1990 romantic hit Dil, and according to Khurrana, the track naturally fits into the comic narrative of the family entertainer.
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During a conversation with Mid-Day, Khurrana said, "I’m a big fan of Aamir Khan, and I particularly love his comedies and the way he dabbles in this genre of situational comedy! I feel Aamir is a true master of the genre, along with everything that he does on screen. So, I love that there is an Aamir Khan connection in my film PPAWD! It happened by chance, and I’m glad it did."
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Why the 1990s song is featured
The actor further revealed why the makers decided to use the iconic number in the film. "When we were making 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', we wanted a song that fit seamlessly into the hilarious world and theme of the film. We found 'Aaj Na Chhodunga Tujhe Dum Duma Dum' from Aamir sir’s film 'Dil' and it just felt perfect for the situation my character goes through in the movie," he said.
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The actor also added, "PPAWD is a situational comedy much like Aamir’s films Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke to name a few. These are films I loved watching growing up and honestly, I can still watch them any number of times even today!"
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Calling the film a tribute to wholesome family entertainers, Khurrana added, "I love that I get to do a film that is essentially a hat-tip to the iconic comedies that we have all grown up watching. I hope PPAWD entertains everyone with its clean, brilliant comedy that every family can come and enjoy together in theatres."
About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Renu Ravi Chopra, and serves as a spiritual successor to Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, and is scheduled to release on May 15.