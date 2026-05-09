/Sai Pallavi birthday special: Premam, Kali, Gargi- 7 best films of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Sai Pallavi turned 34 on May 9. The actress gained fame for her compelling roles in numerous projects like Premam, Kali, Gargi, and more. Take a look at some of her best films.
Sai Pallavi is a popular Indian actress celebrated for her versatile acting and remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She rose to fame with the film Premam and has since become one of the industry’s leading stars. On the occasion of her 34th birthday, revisit seven of her blockbuster hits available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
One of the most acclaimed romantic dramas features Sai Pallavi as Malar, a college lecturer. She rekindles the love interest in George David, played by Nivin Pauly, whose first love turns out to be a disappointment.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The action thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The story follows Siddharth, whose short temper causes issues in his marriage and job, escalating into a dangerous confrontation with a ruthless gangster.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Varun, played by Varun Tej, an NRI medical student, and Bhanu, played by Sai Pallavi, a vivacious, young woman, fall in love with each other. However, they face many personal differences that create a rift in their relationship.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
In Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), Sai Pallavi plays Pallavi (Chinni), a charming woman who falls for Nani, a typical unemployed middle-class youth. The narrative takes turns when an unforeseen disaster comes, which leads Nani to protect his sister-in-law from a gangster.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The action comedy features Pallavi as Araathu Aanandi alongside Dhanush as Maari. Maari is a fun-loving gangster who falls in love with Araathu Aanandi, an autorickshaw driver. The dramatic turn comes when a villain with a grudge against Maari breaks out of prison and seeks revenge.
Where to watch: Netflix
The actress is seen as Maithreyi in Rahul Sankrityan's romantic thriller. It centres on a director named Vasu (Nani) who is accused of plagiarism and discovers himself as the reincarnation of Shyam Singha Roy, a 1970s social reformer and author who fought against the devadasi system and fell in love with a dancer named Maithreyi.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Sai Pallavi plays Gargi in this Tamil legal drama film. It explores the life story of a school teacher who is struggling relentlessly to prove her father’s innocence after he is arrested for participating in the gang rape of a young girl.
Sai Pallavi recently made her Bollywood debut in Ek Din alongside Junai Khan, which released on May 1. She will next appear in the highly anticipated Ramayana Part 1, slated for this year’s Diwali. In this film, she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.