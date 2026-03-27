/Varun Dhawan reveals daughter Lara was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of Hip - what is it?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have kept their daughter away from the spotlight since her birth and have not shared much about their lives as parents. However, recently, Dhawan revealed that their daughter Lara has suffered from Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a condition that affected her ability to walk properly.



Speaking on the podcast Be A Man, Yaar!, the actor shared that his daughter was diagnosed with the condition, which affected her ability to walk.

Natasha Dalal gave birth to her and Varun’s daughter in 2024

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking on a recent episode of the YouTube channel, Varun shared his daughter’s battle with DDH when she was unable to walk or run.

"My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket.One leg becomes shorter than the other, which causes an uneven limp while walking. You can't walk or run properly. You get Arthritis early, slip disc early," said Varun.

Adding further, he added, ''In the West, this condition is treated well from birth itself. In India, that level of treatment is not available everywhere yet. But good doctors are availabl who take care of it).

Thankfully, his daughter did not need surgery, but she had to undergo a procedure in which her hip was put back in place. Due to this, she had to be in a spica cast.

''She didn't underwent a surgery. With one procedure they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast. That means she had to be in cast for 2.5 months. Which is extremely difficult. To put her in anaesthesia and then she woke up in a cast. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it," he shared.

The actor went on to urge the parents to look after their children's early development.

What is Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip?

Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip is a condition that develops in newborns and occurs due to abnormal hip development. In babies with this condition, one leg may appear shorter, the hip may make clicking sounds, or there may be limited movement in one leg. In children, it can cause limping or delayed walking.