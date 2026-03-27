/Twilight actor Taylor Lautner expecting first child with wife Tay | See pics

Taylor Lautner, who gained global recognition after being part of the popular film franchise Twilight and other films including Home Team and Run Tide, among others, will be a father soon. The Hollywood actor who had tied the knot in 2022 announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Taylor Dome.

Taylor Lautner to embrace fatherhood soon!

Taking to his Instagram profile, Taylor Lautner shared a bunch of pictures along with his wife, showcasing the ultrasound photos. Along with the post, the caption read, "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?" Celebrities and fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple.

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Twilight co-star Nikki Reed wrote, "Oh my goodness, heart bursting. I love you guys. I can't wait to watch your journey as parents unfold." Another co-star, Peter Facinelli, wrote, "Whaaaat? Amazing. Congrats, love you guys." "AHHHHHHHHHH", wrote the Wednesday actress Emma Myers.

Fans too blessed the couple for their next step in life by embracing parenthood. Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome tied the knot in 2022.

Taylor Lautner's relationship timeline

Taylor Lautner was in a relationship with Taylor Swift in 2009 while filming for Valentine's Day but ended it the same year. While working with actress Lily Collins in Abduction, the duo dated in 2010 and parted ways in 2011. From 2013 to 2015, he was in a relationship with Canadian actress and Tracers co-star Marie Avgeropoulos. Lautner began dating actress and Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd in

December 2016; they separated in July 2017.