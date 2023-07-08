Taylor Swift gives warm hug to her ex Taylor Lautner onstage at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is making her Era tour memorable with every gig. The songstress surprised the jampacked venue at her Kansas City concert on Friday when she invited her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner to the stage.

Swift and his ex Taylor Lautner have recently collaborated for the singer's new track ''I Can See You'', which also features actresses Joey King and Presley Cash.

Soon after she kicked off her show at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift welcomed the Twilight actor and King on the stage as she premiered the music video for her album.

On the same day, Swift also greeted her fans with the long-awaited re-release of her third studio album, Speak Now (Taylor's version).

For the unversed, Joey and Presley have worked with Swift before. They both appeared in Swift's 2011 video ''Mean''. However, this is the first music video collaboration between Lautner and Taylor Swift.

Soon after the release of the video, Swift tweeted that she was "so proud" of the music video. She said: "WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.''

Soon after the release of the video, Swift tweeted that she was "so proud" of the music video. She said: "WELL. SO. I've been counting down for months and finally the 'I Can See You' video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it's felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.''

"I had my heart set on Joey King, Taylor Lautner, and Presley Cash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!!''

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making Speak Now back then…"



2009 vs 2023 ✨💜

"Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors.''

Taylor's brief love story

Taylor Swift briefly dated Twilight star, Taylor Lautner. Their relationship blossomed while they were filming the movie Valentine's Day together, but they only dated for a few months and eventually went their separate ways amicably. Taylor's hit song ''Back to December'' is inspired by her breakup with the Twilight star.



The actor, who was present at the concert, gave a warm hug to her ex on the stage. He also shared some warm words for Swift, "Taylor, I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honoured to know you."