/The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond OTT release: When and where to watch the controversial drama thriller

After its theatrical run, Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is all set to debut on OTT. The film, which hit cinemas on February 27, will premiere on ZEE5 in May. The streaming platform confirmed the update through a social media post.

Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond OTT release date

The film's digital premiere has been locked for May 1, 2026, on ZEE5. The platform also announced that it will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

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"Behind every “perfect” romance can lie a calculated trap. Witness the moment Divya, Neha, and Surekha’s dreams spiraled into a nightmare. Watch #TheKeralaStory2, streaming from 1st May on ZEE5," the caption read.

As per Times of India, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "With The Kerala Story 2, the aim has always been to go beyond storytelling and create something that makes people pause, reflect, and ask difficult questions about the realities around them. It’s not just about the events shown on screen, but about understanding the deeper reasons behind them."

Meanwhile, sharing her thoughts on the OTT release, Kaveri Das, Business Head - Hindi ZEE5, added, "The digital premiere of ‘The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’ allows us to bring its emotionally rich and complex narrative to viewers across the country."

About Kerala Story 2

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, the film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles. The film's release was filled with hurdles. Alongside opposition and protest, Kerala Story 2 also faced a stay order initially, which was later lifted by the Kerala High Court.