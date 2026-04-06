/Sunny Deol confirms Satinder Sartaaj’s musical contribution to Gabru; all about the action drama

Sunny Deol currently has a busy slate. After the success of Border 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gabru, directed by Shashank Udapurkar. He recently took over the internet after sharing glimpses of his meeting with Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, who has also contributed to the film.

Sunny Deol meets Satinder Sartaaj

Alongside the photos, Deol opened up about his admiration for the singer and revealed that he had approached Sartaaj earlier to record two tracks for Gabru. "Ever since I first heard his music in 2021, his songs have stayed with me. I have a playlist of his songs which I am listing to most of the time," the actor wrote. "I had reached out to him for two songs for my special film Gabru, a film very close to my heart, both the songs have made the film even more beautiful, but we never got the chance to meet back then."

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Reacting to the post, Sartaaj commented, “Bhaji you are too kind & extremely generous.. such heartwarming words from such a Personality like you; it’s above any accolades.. a heartfelt gratitude.”

The singer had also lent his voice to Jaiye Sajana from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Sartaaj also shared a series of pictures on his social media, and wrote, "Thank you so much @iamsunnydeol bhaji for visiting & honouring me. It was such a soothing & warming atmosphere with your gracious & calm presence."

About the film

Helmed by Udapurkar, Gabru also features Simran, Prit Kamani, and Darshan Jariwala in key roles. While the storyline is yet to be revealed, the action drama reportedly explores themes of justice, resilience, and emotional conflict. It is expected to showcase Sunny Deol in a larger-than-life avatar.

Backed by Echelon Productions, Gabru is slated to hit theatres on May 8, 2026.

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