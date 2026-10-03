/Smit Machchhar lauded for courage: Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and other celebs wish Flydubai pilot speedy recovery

Days after Captain Smit Machchhar was injured mid-air during a shocking incident aboard a Flydubai flight on September 30 (Wednesday), several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to praise his courageous act. From Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor, the stars have applauded his bravery and extended their support.

Bollywood celebrities extend support to Captain Smit Machchhar

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a story on his official Instagram account. Posting a viral photo of Captain Smit Machchhar, Singh wished him a speedy recovery and called him “courageous” in his story.

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Ranveer Singh's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Salman Khan took to X to praise the Indian pilot for his extraordinary bravery. He also shared his thoughts on flying with him. He wrote, “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain. It will be a pleasure to fly with u. Well done, bro. Capt. #SmitMachchhar.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of Machchhar on his Instagram story and captioned it, “Braveheart! Capt. Smit Machchhar.”

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

The Border star Sunny Deol also shared a picture of the pilot on social media, praising his courage and bravery during the emergency. In the post, he wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar: extraordinary courage and presence of mind when it mattered most. You helped avert a disaster and save lives. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Salute.”

Vijay Deverakonda also stepped forward to praise Captain Smit Machchhar’s heroism, calling his actions incredible and offered prayers for his well-being. Taking to X, he wrote, "May God protect you and bless you Captain 🙏❤️ What you faced and what you did is incredible. Along with everyone else on that flight."

Mr. Indiaactor Anil Kapoor also joined the list of celebrities in showing his support for Smit Machchhar. Recalling a conversation he had with his friend Jalal on the day of the incident, Kapoor said Jalal had known Machchhar since their flying-school days. He wrote on X, “When this happened, Jalal told me he knew Smit since flying school and had always known him to be someone he’d want by his side in a difficult situation. It made me think about how much courage Smit must have had, right from the beginning, for the people around him to recognise it so early on.”

He further lauded Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary courage and wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, “What Smit did in that moment was nothing short of extraordinary. It takes immense courage to stay strong and put others first when you’re facing something so terrifying for yourself. Sending him all my respect and wishing him a speedy recovery.”

The Vvaan actress Tamannaah Bhatia also shared her thoughts on the shocking incident involving Captain Smit Machchhar and prayed for his recovery. She wrote, “Imagine being injured, fighting for your own life, and still thinking about the 174 lives that are relying on you. Captain Smit Machchhar, so much respect. Praying for your recovery.”

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Tamannaah Bhatia Photograph: (Instagram)

What happened to Captain Smit Machchhar?

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar experienced a catastrophic mid-air incident on September 30 (Wednesday), while piloting Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. He was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot with a knife in an apparent attempt to crash the plane.

Despite being injured, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, enabling crew members and passengers to enter and intervene in the dangerous situation. The attacker was subsequently restrained, and the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar successfully saved the lives of the 174 passengers and crew members on board.

After receiving medical treatment, the Indian pilot spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a video call from the hospital. While wounded on the floor and realising that the aircraft was plummeting nearly 5,000 metres, Machchhar described his state of mind to PM Modi. He said he thought to himself, “This will take one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there.” Captain Machchhar was initially treated at a hospital in Tabuk and was reported to be stable. He was later shifted to Abu Dhabi, where he is continuing his treatment and recovery.

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