/Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell’s ‘Dracula’ audiobook clip has fans losing it online: 'So much emotion, otherworldly'

Jonathan Bailey and Ella Purnell are generating major online buzz with Audible’s new Dracula adaptation. Bailey voices Count Dracula, while Purnell plays Mina, with a preview of their intense and sensual exchange drawing strong reactions from fans. The clip, shared ahead of the full release and later amplified across social media, quickly became a talking point among listeners.

Jonathan Bailey voices Dracula and Ella for Mina

Jonathan Bailey takes on the role of Count Dracula in Audible’s new full-cast adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic Gothic horror story. Rather than appearing on screen, the Wicked and Bridgerton star creates the character entirely through his voice.

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While Purnell voices Mina in the adaptation, which puts her character at the centre of the story. In this version, Mina is not simply waiting to be rescued. She investigates her fiancé’s disappearance in Transylvania and pieces together information from letters, diaries and testimonies while attempting to understand the threat surrounding her.

The preview has particularly caught attention because of its seductive tone, with Bailey portraying Dracula as a character who attempts to draw Mina under his influence. Online reactions ranged from amusement to outright fascination, with some fans joking that the audiobook format had suddenly become much more appealing.

Internet reacts to Jonathan Bailey's audible 'Dracula'

Fans were left swooning with the audio of Jonathan Bailey's latest project and one user wrote, ""I . . . have . . . already dined." And, I am in love. So much nuance, so much emotion, so much depth. #JonathanBailey, you are otherworldly. Not even 10 minutes of speaking time in over 65 minutes of elapsed time, yet pure genius.#Dracula #BramStok #Audible."

Another user wrote, "Jonathan Bailey has truly said “I don’t care that this is just an audiobook, I’m now putting method acting into practice and off with the lascivious self-erotic caresses."

"This audio book is just gonna make me mad this isnt an actual show and I dint get to see Jonathan Bailey as a vampire", wrote the third user.