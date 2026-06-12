/Shahid Kapoor responds to claims of 'paid negative PR' against Alia Bhatt Cannes 2026 appearance

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 appearance made headlines, not just for her graceful red-carpet looks, but also for an alleged deliberate negative publicity campaign targeting her. The conversation is once again making headlines after Shahid Kapoor addressed the subject during a recent interview.

According to film critic Anupama Chopra, an industry insider had revealed that the backlash against Alia was "paid PR."

Shahid Kapoor on Alia Bhatt Cannes trolling

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Shahid opened up about the matter during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, and emphasized the importance of forming opinions based on personal experience.

"I personally never believe anything anybody says unless I am in the room or I saw it myself. I take everything with a pinch of salt and I think that has gone well for me because when people start believing that you are buying what they’re saying, they can manipulate you," he said. "We are people of importance and we are in a position so if people are able to shape our perspective that can be used to create an effect."

Speaking about public perception, Shahid further added, "But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real. There was a time when people could manipulate perception of people about themselves, but now that time is over. I feel every artist should know that, even if you are imperfect or insecure, let it show. Let people see who you are. When they feel that you are trying to show them something and you are trying to manipulate them, they get pissed off. It comes with the job. The money and the fame is a part of the job along with the negative aspect. And that’s how life balances itself sometimes, that with all that love can come that much negativity."

What's the controversy?

The conversation began after Anupama Chopra made comments during her interaction with Shahid. She said that she had witnessed a wave of criticism directed at Alia after interviewing the actress at Cannes.



"So, we were at Cannes, and one of the first interviews I did there was with Alia, and then over the successive few days, I watched just the awful, graceless trolling and conversation and negativity and all of that, right?," Chopra told Shahid. "And then a couple of days ago, somebody said to me that… And this is not somebody who’s just like an outsider, but somebody who is deeply embedded in the business, and somebody whom I trust… So, that somebody said that this was actually paid campaigning against her because actors today are so insecure. I said that doesn’t even make any sense. What is happening?"



The remarks sparked widespread discussion online after Alia received mixed reactions after attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. Several videos from the red carpet circulated online, including clips that claimed the actress had been overlooked by photographers.