/Cannes reveal: Want glass-skin like Alia Bhatt? Try her go-to snack of coconut, ghee and…

Alia Bhatt is known for her soft, no-makeup look with pink blush and tinted lips. She recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she once again flaunted her glowing skin in princess-coded attire. When it comes to celebrities and glowing skin, people expect luxury facials and high-end serums. But Bhatt’s secret is not what the audience was expecting.

Since landing at Cannes, Bhatt has been ruling the headlines. From her looks to interviews and meetings with international celebrities, netizens are talking about everything all at once. However, among all, it was her skin snack that has garnered the attention of the social media. So, what is this skin snack. Let's find out

Alia Bhatt's secret for skin glow? Try this 4-ingredient skin snack

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Apart from Bhatt and her look, it was her interview that has gone viral across the social media. In an interview with Marie Claire France during Cannes 2026, the actress revealed her skin snack, which is also made of 4 ingredients that are always availble in every Indian household.

Also read: Gurmukhi, wheat motifs and more: Decoding Roopi Gill’s Cannes outfit

Giving a big credit to ghee, a type of clarified butter widely used in India and other South Asian countries. The actress eats quick snack made up of 1 tbsp ghee, jaggery (gud), crushed peanuts and a little coconut. Saying that this snack is good for gut and skin.

With no-cooking required, this dish is easy to make as you only have to mix all these dry ingredients in a bowl and consume. All these ingredients are healthy: ghee and coconut for healthy fats and fibre peanuts for protein, and jaggery has iron and is a natural sweetener that helps with digestion.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes

The Darlings star is making back-to-back stunning appearances at Cannes. Representing L’Oréal as a brand ambassador, the actress attended the first two days of the festival and took part in all the events organized by the brand.