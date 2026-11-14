/Samay Raina takes a cheeky dig at Huma Qureshi over Toxic’s box-office performance on India’s Got Latent season 2

In the latest episode of India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi appeared as one of the panellists alongside Krushna Abhishek, Ashish Solanki and Balraj. However, it was Samay's cheeky remark about Huma's recently released film Toxic that caught everyone's attention.

The film, considered a box-office flop, features Huma as Elizabeth alongside Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and others.

Samay Raina jokes about Huma Qureshi over Toxic's box office performance

As Huma took her seat beside Samay before the show began, the comedian took a chance to make a playful dig at her. While introducing the panellists to the audience, Samay mentioned Huma's film Toxic and cunningly remarked on its box-office performance.

He said, "Usually people come on India's Got Latent, and then their movie flops. You're the first one to flop a movie and then show up here."

Responding to Samay's witty remark, the actress said, "Dude, I just acted in a movie named Toxic, you're literally toxic in life." Samay added, "But at least people watch me."

Huma then continued, pointing out that even hate-watching can help a film get more views these days. Samay responded, joking that the same could be said about Toxic.

He also brought up the several intimate scenes shown in the film's trailer. Samay said that the trailer has so many intimate scenes, but "the only ones who got f****d were the audience" when watching the movie.

Huma then took a playful dig at Samay, saying that he speaks very politely while inviting guests to the show but turns sarcastic once the episode begins, saying that he only "spits out poison."

About Toxic

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster action drama that stars Yash in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of Goa, the film follows Raya's rise in the underworld as he navigates betrayal, violence and the struggle for power.

Alongside the KGF actor, the film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Huma plays Elizabeth, a sophisticated, intense and commanding woman.

Despite the massive buzz surrounding its release, Toxic failed to meet box-office expectations. According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 342.26 crore worldwide, falling short of its reported production budget of around Rs 500 crore. Its performance was considered a flop.