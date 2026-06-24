/Samay Raina’s big announcement: No copyright strikes for using India’s Got Latent 2 clips from Alia-Sharvari episode

Samay Raina is back with the second season of his highly acclaimed comedy show, India's Got Latent. As the show is in collaboration with Netflix, the comedian has also agreed to upload the same episode on his official YouTube channel for his subscribers. After a strong start with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the panel, the internet is abuzz with the latest episode, with users posting reaction videos and creating memes. Keeping this in mind, the host-comedian made a major announcement for his fans that has created a buzz online.

"No copyright issues"- Samay Raina

After garnering 45 million views on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina has made a big announcement for fellow YouTube creators.

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Samay Raina Photograph: (Instagram)

On June 23, Samay Raina took to Instagram and shared a story indicating that there will be no copyright issues for anyone who wants to make reaction videos and use the episode as content.

The Instagram story read, "Quick Update. We have fixed the sound issues that some people faced on YouTube. Anybody from the YouTube community is free to react to India’s Got Latent public YouTube episodes. There will be no copyright issues from my channel. Enjoy."

45 million views in 3 days

Premiering on June 20, the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, hosted by Samay Raina, amassed over 45 million views within just a few days of its release. It featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the judging panel, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film, Alpha.

Both the stars seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the show. Several clips are circulating online, showing Sharvari diving into the comedy by roasting Samay Raina and the other panellists. On the other hand, Bhatt, who has been roasted by everyone, is taking the jokes sportingly.

About India's Got Latent season 2