/Samay Raina 'gifts' his autograph to Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari; hilarious moment creates buzz online

India's Got Latent Season 2 is all over social media. Ever since the first episode premiered with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists, fans haven't stopped talking about it. Adding to the buzz, host Samay Raina recently ‘gifted’ the two stars his autograph, leaving both Alia and Sharvari amused. Their priceless reaction to the unexpected gesture has now become the hot topic on social media.

Samay Raina gifts his autograph to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

Samay Raina is back with his most anticipated comedy show, India's Got Latent Season 2. The first episode welcomed Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as celebrity panellists. Besides its Netflix release, the host also posted the video on his YouTube channel and gave a BTS moment in his members-only section.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the video, Samay is seen having a conversation with the Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and later, Raina presents them with gift hampers that include a signed photograph of himself.

As soon as the actresses saw the frame, which read, "Always wanted to give my autograph to someone like you," they burst into laughter and accepted Raina's gift. Alia Bhatt reacted, "This is so precious, and this has to go on my bedside table because I always wanted an autograph from Samay."

Fans' reaction

As soon as BTS videos went online, fans could not resist and flood the comment section with their unique reactions to Samay Raina's hilarious move.

One user wrote, "This guy is never serious." Another fan reacted, "Sharvari is a certified meme paglu. Her laugh after Samay gave his autograph on India's Got Latent BTS is hysterical. Samay Raina's comeback feels so personal, man."

One more fan jotted, "Samay made a special gift for Alia, a photo of himself with his autograph, because he wanted to give his autograph to Alia." One more user wrote, "Wow, what an amazing gift to Alia Bhatt by Samay Raina."

About India's Got Latent Season 2