/India's Got Latent Season 2: Alia Bhatt's reaction to controversial Epstein Island joke wins Internet

After a long wait, India's Got Latent Season 2 has arrived. Premiering on YouTube and Netflix since Saturday, the show has become a hot topic of conversation on social media after months of controversy. The first episode of the latest chapter featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as celebrity guests and was widely praised by netizens.

However, the show's comeback was not without controversial jokes, and many viewers found one part insensitive.

Viral Epstein joke

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The backlash began after a contestant, Avinash Agarwal, performed a comic impersonation of US President Donald Trump. While his act received multiple applause and laughter, one of his remarks did not sit well with the viewers.

During an exchange, he responded to a request for oil by saying, "You want oil? Come to the island, my friend. There is lot of oil."

According to users, it was a reference to Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James island, which has been linked to serious allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking involving underage girls.

On the show, some laughed at the joke, but many viewers online felt the joke crossed a line.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the joke, one user said, "Jokes about Epstein Island will never ever be funny, man. This is beyond disgusting." While another commented, "I get the satire and every thing but samay itni taaliyaan kyun maar raha it wasn't even the the funniest joke."

"So, Epstein Island is a joke for that clown Samay Raina despite knowing whatever cruelty has happened to children & women on that island? They all laughed & enjoyed the joke. ILL PEOPLE," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's reaction during the joke also grabbed attention. Many viewers noticed that all the guests were laughing on the Epstein joke except for the actress. She appeared visibly unamused during the moment, and several clips are circulating online showcasing silent reaction to the punchline.

One viewer wrote, "loved how Alia didn’t laugh on a joke made on Epstein Island." Another added, "It only takes a small gesture to reveal a person’s awareness and moral compass. Alia Bhatt, the lone voice on the panel refusing to laugh at a joke about Epstein Island, showed more integrity in that moment than the rest combined."

Another post read, "Can we appreciate Alia Bhatt for not laughing at a serious topic like the Epstein island joke, despite the peer pressure around her?"

"The way Alia was the only person at the panel completely silent and disappointed because that trump guy kept on making war crime, sex trafficking child abuse, homophobic and pedophilic jokes which wasn't funny nor interesting," another noticed.

The second season of Samay Raina's show comes more than a year after an episode from season one faced widespread backlash. It featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), who asked a contestant a sexually explicit "would you rather" question involving parents.