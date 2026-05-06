/Ranbir Kapoor snaps at paparazzi during an outing with Alia Bhatt | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently mobbed by photographers during a family outing in Mumbai. The incident took place at a Mumbai screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, and the camera saw a moment of tension unfold between the paparazzi and the actor.

Why did Ranbir Kapoor snap at photographers?

In the now viral video, the couple arrived together on Tuesday evening to celebrate Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's film. But the two were quickly surrounded by paparazzi as they stepped out of their car. Due to the crowd, no room was left for movement, prompting Ranbir to react.

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He was dressed in a teal polo shirt with beige trousers, while Alia opted for an all-black outfit paired with minimal accessories.

In one of the viral clips, the Ramayana actor can be seen addressing the photographers, saying, "Aap sab ko photographs chahiye? (Do all of you want photographs?)." Trying to make a way inside, he urged them to maintain distance, and soon after, some photographers can be heard telling others to "step back."

Another moment that surfaced online showcased him guiding the crowd and attempting to create space before the couple eventually moved to a clearer spot and posed for photos more comfortably.

Though visibly irritated for a moment, Ranbir quickly regained composure.

Fans reactions

As the video surfaced online, fans flooded social media with mixed reactions. While many supported Ranbir and Alia, some also called them "Frustrated duo." One user wrote, "He did absolutely right with them." While another said, "When paps try to make the celebs look 'rude', but themselves don't understand the meaning of 'boundaries'. He did the right thing." "So now he is bad for wanting some space for his wife?," commented another.

About Dadi Ki Shaadi

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film marks the on-screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. It also features Kapil Sharma in the lead role and is slated to release on May 8.

Ranbir and Alia's work front

The couple is all set to reunite on screen with Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The cast also features Vicky Kaushal. The film is expected to hit theatres in January 2027.