/Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on being oldest debutant of Kapoor family: There’s a certain vulnerability in starting fresh

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, is the latest Kapoor to make her debut in films. Riddhima will be seen making her acting debut in a film called Daadi Ki Shaadi, which features her mother in the lead. Riddhima, at 45, is the oldest debutant in the Kapoor family. The Delhi-based jewellery designer made his OTT debut in 2024 on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Riddhima has admitted that her acting debut is special in more ways than one, as she also gets to share screen space with her teenage daughter, Samara.

Riddhima on making her acting debut at 45

In an interview with the Indian Express, Riddhima opened up about facing the camera on a film set for the first time last year at the age of 45. She also spoke about her daughter Samara’s brief appearance in the film.

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“It truly feels surreal and deeply emotional. There’s a sense of everything coming full circle. I know my father is always with me, blessing me in anything and everything that I choose to do. That thought gives me a lot of strength and comfort… Honestly, the biggest challenge was stepping into an entirely new world at this stage of life. There’s a certain vulnerability in starting fresh, but also a lot of excitement at the same time,” Riddhima said.

Riddhima is married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni.

Riddhima revealed that while shooting for the wedding comedy, she left her daughter alone at their New Delhi home for the first time since Rishi’s cancer treatment in New York in 2019.

The film features the three generations of Kapoor women- Neetu, Riddhima and Samara- in a song called Senti. While Samara is comfortable around the paparazzi, Riddhima isn’t sure yet if their acting stint in Daadi Ki Shaadi would translate in a full-time acting career in the near future.

Talking about her daughter, she said, “It’s a small but very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen.”

Riddhima recalled that it was Karan Johar who made her face the camera for the first time in his popular reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2024. Riddhima admitted that being in front of the camera for the show made her comfortable and gave her a sense of ease and familiarity, which definitely made the transition to film smoother.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy drama also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, and Tejaswini Kolhapuri in key roles.