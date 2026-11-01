/Priyanka Chopra channels King Kylie for Halloween 2026; Nick Jonas and Malti join trick-or-treating fun

Halloween 2026 brought spooky vibes around the globe. Keeping up with that, actress Priyanka Chopra added a festive desi twist to the celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of her Los Angeles home, where she marked Halloween with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. Sharing family photos on social media, Priyanka aptly called it “Diwaloween season.”

Priyanka Chopra Halloween pictures

On November 1, the day after Halloween, Priyanka shared glimpses of her family celebration with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actor posted a series of photos from their Halloween outing, offering fans a peek at their fun-filled trick-or-treating.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Quite an unlikely alliance... A cowboy, a ghost princess, and King Kylie went trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating. #Diwaloween season is here.”

For the occasion, Priyanka became Kylie Jenner’s popular King Kylie, sporting a long pink wig, a black beanie, oversized black sunglasses, a black crop top, and matching jacket and trousers.

Nick opted for a cowboy look, pairing a white cowboy hat with a brown suede jacket, dark blue jeans, and brown boots. Malti looked adorable as a ghost princess in a flowing white costume, complete with a cape, white wig, and heart-shaped sunglasses. Priyanka covered part of Malti’s face with a small white heart.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dussehra 2026 with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Diwali at the Jonas

As they do every year, Priyanka and Nick hosted a star-studded Diwali party on October 30 at their Los Angeles residence. The celebration featured traditional decorations, marigold garlands, diyas, a mehendi corner, and lively dhol beats, bringing a touch of India to their home.

The gathering welcomed several familiar faces from the entertainment industry, including Sanya Malhotra, Winnie Harlow, Rhea Raj, Lilly Singh, and author Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. Priyanka wore a custom burgundy gown with intricate gold embroidery, while Nick complemented her in an embroidered cream-and-white kurta set.