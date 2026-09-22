/Prem Keetanu trailer out: Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana caught in a college love triangle

The makers of Prem Keetanu have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming comedy, featuring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, and Rakesh Bedi. Set across Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi and Gurugram, the film follows a young college student caught in the complications of first love.

Prem Keetanu trailer

The trailer, released on Tuesday, introduces Veer as Vishal, a college backbencher busy bunking classes, late-night parties, and hanging out. He eventually falls in love with Suhani, played by Aafiya Sayed.

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Things take a turn when Aparshakti Khurana's Ranjeet enters the picture. Unlike Vishal's relatively innocent approach, Ranjeet is presented as a confident and stylish character who knows how to make an impression.

He is not only interested in Suhani but also appears keen on winning over her family. With both men pursuing the same girl, their friendship soon gives way to rivalry and brings several comic moments.

Veer also shared the trailer on his social media, writing, "Presenting the #PremKeetanuTrailer! Sapne aukaat se pare, aur har kadam doston ke sahare… thodi si masti, thodi si nadani, aur yahin se shuru hoti hai ek kahani! Catch the madness on 2nd October in cinemas."

About Prem Keetanu

Alongside the plot, the trailer also focuses on music. The soundtrack features composers including Sachet-Parampara, Annkur Pathak, Rahul Mishra, The Rish and Shashi Suman.

Earlier, reports had claimed that Prem Keetanu is a remake of the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu. However, Veer Pahariya has clarified that the upcoming Hindi film is not a remake of Premalu.

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Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu stars Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film is produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, marking his first independent production venture under the banner.

The film is co-presented by Phars Film in association with Bhavana Studios and Avanika Films.