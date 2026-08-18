/'This isn’t a remake!' Premalu removed from OTT weeks before Prem Keetanu release - Internet reacts

If you have not watched the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu yet, you will have to wait. The film has been quietly removed from streaming platform JioHotstar. Fans only noticed after the release of the teaser Prem Keetanu, which is said to be the remake of Gireesh AD's 2024 Malayalam blockbuster Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai & Aspirants fame), the forthcoming movie brings together Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The movie will release on October 2.

Malayalam superhit Premalu removed from OTT ahead of Hindi remake?

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On Monday, Aug 17, the teaser for Prem Keetanu was released. After watching the glimpse of the Hindi film, fans rushed to rewatch Premalu, only to find that it was no longer available on the streaming giant.

This left many fans furious over the removal of the Malayalam movie more than a month before the release of Pahariya's film.

The teaser revolves around Veer’s character and his chaotic, fun-filled college life. It follows a college student, played by Veer, who is having a blast, bunking classes, drinking with friends, and doing everything possible. But the twist comes with romance, which doesn’t get off to a smooth start.

Soon after the teaser was out, opinions followed too, with netizens not finding the Hindi version as refreshing as Premalu, which struck the right chords with its innocence and fun storyline. While there is no official confirmation yet on whether it is a Hindi remake, reports suggest that it is. After watching the teaser, many netizens noticed the changes and debated whether it is actually a remake.

Commenting on this, one user wrote,''Looks like #PremKeetanu isn’t a shot for shot remake of Premalu after all❗It feels more generic and doesn’t have the freshness that made Premalu so special, though.The sad part is that Premalu has been removed from OTT because of this remake.''

Another user wrote,''It doesn’t seems to have any resemblance of og, then why did they even have to remove it man?''

''They mixed it with the hostel thing and all and looks so fake man 😭'' Third user wrote.



My only Hope is the supporting cast.''