/Prahaar: Rajkummar Rao starrer postponed, new release date announced

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's highly anticipated film Prahaar will take a little longer to reach theatres. The Avinash Arun Dhaware directorial, which was earlier scheduled to arrive on August 7 in theatres, has been moved to a new release date. Let's delve into the release date of the film.

When will Prahaar release in cinemas?

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Prahaar has undergone a change in its theatrical release schedule. Production house Maddock Films took to X account and shared the poster of the film featuring Rajkummar Rao. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Ab hoga justice ka PRAHAAR on 16th October. #PRAHAAR- The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in Cinemas, 16th October.

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Netizens shared their views on social media platforms, and one user wrote, "Big screen potential. @RajkummarRao. As #UjjwalNikam is an intriguing casting choice, and with Avinash Arun at the helm, #Prahaar could be a powerful courtroom/legal drama. The ensemble looks impressive too. 16 October 2026 bring it on."

Another user wrote, "Best wishes."

For the unversed, the teaser of the film was unveiled in June and features Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikkam and offered a glimpse of the prosecutor's professional journey. It also showcased tense exchanges in the courtroom surrounding major legal battles.

All about Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is an upcoming biographical legal drama starring Rajkummar Rao as the renowned Indian special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.