/Oscars 2026: India's Homebound journey comes to an end, fails to get a nomination

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound journey has come to an end. The movie, which was shortlisted in the top 15 films in the Best International Feature Film category, failed to get a nomination at the 98th Academy Awards. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, had garnered a lot of love at international film festivals, including Cannes, raising hopes for an Indian entry at the Oscars. When Homebound made it to the top 15 shortlist in the Best International Feature category, expectations grew even higher.

The last Indian film to receive an Oscar nomination in this category was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, 24 years ago.

India's Homebound journey comes to an end, fails to get a nomination

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Homebound, a poignant tale of friendship, dreams, and the oppressive caste system, has been a critics' favourite and had garnered enough international acclaim. Unfortunately, the movie failed to make it to the top 5.



The movies that had been nominated in the international category are: “The Secret Agent” , “It Was Just an Accident” “Sentimental Value” , “Sirat” and “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

In the history of the Academy, only three Indian movies have been nominated in this category: Lagaan, Mother India and Salaam Bombay.

Homebound movie review:



WION's film critic in her review wrote, ‘’Homebound ultimately shows a mirror and stays with you long after the film is over.''

‘’Films on caste and religion-based discrimination have been made before in India. But what works for Homebound is the subtle messaging. At no point does the film feel preachy. It's unassuming in its ways yet poignant and hard-hitting. These are men whom we have known, working as support staff at homes, at work, but perhaps have never spoken to much. These are people who help us in keeping our homes safe, keeping our homes in order, helping us at work, yet we know so little about them,'' read the full review here



