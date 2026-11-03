/Nora Fatehi's team clarifies her position in Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Nora Fatehi’s name has once again come up in the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This follows the latest court proceedings and her lawyers have now claimed that she is not under any accusation in the case.

The update comes after the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) case was taken up at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on November 2. The actress and singer, who was subpoenaed to testify as a prosecution witness, was not present at the hearing. Her lawyers later appeared in court and sought exemption from her personal presence.

What did Nora Fatehi's team say?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, her legal team issued a statement on Tuesday, November 3, clarifying her position in the proceedings.

"The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments," the statement read.

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"An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance."

The legal representatives further added, “It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court.”

What's the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case?

The case revolves around allegations that Sukesh Chandrashekhar orchestrated an extortion racket worth around Rs 200 crore while lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail. He is accused of impersonating senior government officials to extract money from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing investigated the alleged racket and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Nora had earlier been questioned by the EOW over her alleged interactions with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. During the investigation, her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, and she was subsequently included as a prosecution witness in a supplementary chargesheet.