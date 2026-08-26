Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was convicted by a Delhi court on Wednesday (Aug 26) for impersonating a Supreme Court judge and attempting to pressure a judicial officer in order to secure bail. In his attempt to pose as a sitting SC judge in order to secure bail in connection with a corruption case in 2017, he also threatened the judicial officer of serious professional repercussions if she failed to comply.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra of Tis Hazari Courts described the incident as an “absurd theatrical production” and held found Chandrasekhar guilty under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 189 (threat of injury to a public servant) and 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.

“In this most absurd theatrical production of his, where he impersonated a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to manipulate an ongoing proceeding, he did not merely cross the line; he leapt over it into the realm of fatal institutional overreach," observed the CJM.

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What did Sukesh do to get bail?

In April 2017, Chandrasekhar was in police custody in connection with a corruption case pending before special judge Poonam Chaudhary. He allegedly got access to a constable's mobile phone called up the judge on her official landline and personal phone.

At first he claimed to be the personal secretary of a Supreme Court judge. Then a second person came on the line claiming to be the Supreme Court judge, who said he was calling on behalf of the Home Ministry and the Supreme Court Collegium.

Judge Chaudhary was asked by the fake SC judge to release Sukesh on bail immediately and threatened her with professional repercussions if she didn't agree.