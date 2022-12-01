Yearender 2022: The year Alia Bhatt had her cake and ate it too

2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood overall. In a year when most Hindi films were rejected by moviegoers and the #boycott trended more than the film titles on social media, there was very little to celebrate in Bollywood. But if there was a glimmer of sunshine amid so much hate it was to witness the rise of actress Alia Bhatt who cemented her position at the top this year with three hits, delivering stellar performances in three distinct films.

For Alia, the year began with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Based on the real-life character of the same known who was known to run a small nexus in Kamathipura the red light district of Mumbai in the 1970s- 80s, there was a certain amount of literature available on Gangu. And so when Bhansali had initially announced the film with Bhatt in the lead, most were skeptical as they felt the actress was too young to play such a role. But Bhatt manages to shut the harshest of her critics as she brought a certain gravitas to her character. The range that the character goes through through the course of the film - from a gullible, innocent girl who is forced into prostitution to becoming the leader of the pack and subsequently a political leader who becomes messiah for many in her area, Bhatt showcased myriad emotions effectively delivering a haunting, impactful performance.

Next up was SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR which had Bhatt in an extended cameo. The film marked her debut in Telugu cinema and even though her screen time as Sita was limited, she managed to create an impression among the audience. Rajamouli's 'RRR' continues to garner praise across the world eight months after its release and is now being touted as an Oscar favourite in a few categories. Its popularity worldwide has not just helped Rajamouli clinch a deal with top talent management agency CAA but also helped its actors gain prominence outside of India- including Alia Bhatt.

The actress also turned producer this year and collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies to produce a dark comedy called 'Darlings' which was released on Netflix. The film had Alia Bhatt playing Badru, a victim of domestic violence at home. How she and her mother Shamshu (Shefali Shah) take revenge on her husband Hamza forms the rest of the story. Directed by debutant Jasmeet Reen, the film boasted of terrific performances from its entire cast including Bhatt, Shah and Vijay Verma who played the lead. Debunking a few societal myths around marriage and love, the film was a stunning cinematic experience. Engaging, quirky, and a story that made you rethink the notion of redemption. Bhatt shined, as the vulnerable Badru who has to come to terms with her abusive husband and take charge of things.

Alia closed the year with Ayan Mukerji's dream project, 'Brahamastra Part 1:Shiva' - a film that the actress on several past occasions, has termed as special. It is on the sets of this film that she fell in love and started dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. The pair tied the knot in April this year and they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November. Kapoor and Bhatt also shared a crackling chemistry in 'Brahmastra Part 1 : Shiva' a film that merged mythology with modern-day technology to create India's very own superhero franchise. Several critics felt Bhatt was wasted in the film which mostly focussed on Shiva's character but the film's box office success ensured Bhatt's position as the number one star.

Amid four releases, film promotions, marriage and pregnancy- she also went to the US to film her first Hollywood film - an action thriller called 'Heart Of Stone' co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan'. The film is set to release in 2023 exclusively on Netflix.