Yash Raj Films planning spy universe with Bollywood stars SRK, Salman, Deepika, Katrina?

Looks like we are getting a spy universe in India, following in the footsteps of cop universe by Rohit Shetty or the Marvel universe in Hollywood fraternity.

Latest reports suggest that production label Yash Raj Films (YRF) is planning on a spy universe with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

A source close to the news was quoted in a report saying: “Right now, Tiger (Salman Khan in Tiger franchise) would make a small appearance in Pathan and vice-versa. This would make the audiences familiar about the YRF Spy universe and that all these characters belong to the same world”.

In pics: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoy sunset while shooting for next film

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe has so far featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in individual films as well as those that have cameos of either of them. In forthcoming film from the same universe, Akshay Kumar will be seen joining the same with film ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback with ‘Pathan’. The actor has reportedly started shooting for the film which is expected to release by 2022. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s family drama along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in sports-drama ‘83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh.

'The Midnight Sky' to 'Durgamati': December guide for everything new to watch