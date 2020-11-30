'The Midnight Sky' to 'Durgamati': December guide for everything new to watch

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: 25 December
Pixar animated movie 'Soul' will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day. The movie tells the story of a music teacher whose soul gets separated from his body. The film stars the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett.
Mank
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 7 December
The biographical drama, 'Mank' , David Fincher directorial centers on the life of Herman J. Mankiewicz as he wrote Citizen Kane, and the problems that arose with Orson Welles during production and leading up to the film's release.
The Prom
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 11 December
Ryan Murphy's musical comedy is an adapted version of the Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, from their and Matthew Sklar's 2018 Broadway musical of the same name. The drama follows a story of a troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theatre stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.
Coolie No.1
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: 25 December
Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' is finally releasing this December after being pushed due to covid-19. David Dhawan's directorial which also happens to be David's 45th movie and is also the remake of his own 90's superhit film of the same name. The classic comedy starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead stars.
The Rythm Section
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: 3 December
Reed Morano's thriller, 'The Rhythm Section', is based on Mark Burnell's novel of the same name. The film stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown, and follows a grieving woman who sets out for revenge after discovering the plane crash that killed her family was a terrorist attack.
Durgamati: The Myth
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: 7 December
Bhumi Pednekar's awaited movie of the year, 'Durgamati: The Myth', the horror -drama is the remake of 2018 Telugu film 'Bhaagamathie'. In the movie, Bhumi is playing a character of an IAS officer whi is imprisoned in a haunted house for interrogation. However, things take an unexpected turn when she gets possessed by a spirit.
Torbaaz
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 11 December
Sanjay Dutt action thriller, 'Torbaaz', in the movie Dutt is all set to play an ex-army man name Nasser Khan, who wants to change the life of a few young refugee kids living in Kabul by teaching them cricket.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 18 December
Chadwick Boseman's last movie, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. George C. Wolfe directorial is based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play. The movie is set in Chicago, 1927, in a recording session tensions, rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable Mother of the Blues.
The Midnight Sky
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: December 23
George Clooney's space saga, 'The Midnight Sky'. The movie follows the story of Augustine played by George Clooney, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.