'The Midnight Sky' to 'Durgamati': December guide for everything new to watch

The Prom

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: 11 December



Ryan Murphy's musical comedy is an adapted version of the Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, from their and Matthew Sklar's 2018 Broadway musical of the same name. The drama follows a story of a troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theatre stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

(Photograph:Twitter)