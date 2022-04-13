'Why should boys have all the fun?' asks Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad' teaser: Watch

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Dhaakad’ saw the premiere of its first teaser and we can expect both action and punch from the film.

With Kangana taking up the role of Agent Agni, a spy, the teaser of Dhaakad gives us a glimpse of the character’s killer avatar.

Throwing in a bunch of kicks and punches, Kangana Ranaut says, “Jism se rooh alag karna business hai mera.” as the film asks, “Why should boys have all the fun.”

Earlier in a statement, Kangana Ranaut said, “In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense. When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film.”

In the film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in different looks.

“While constructing this character, we were clear that Agent Agni had to be one of a kind. We’ve seen no one as fiesty and bold as her. It was reassuring to have someone like Kangana Ranaut with us who not just worked on the looks of her character, but went all out to get in perfect form for Dhaakad. She trained hard. She also got into the mindspace of the character wonderfully. When we saw her pulling off every single action piece with ease, we were all reenergized,” director Razneesh Razy Ghai said.

‘Dhaakad’ also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal as the antagonists.

The film is slated to release on May 20 this year.