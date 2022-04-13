Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' avoids clash with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', now to release on this date

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there are many much-awaited films on the list that are still waiting for a particular release date without any shifting again and again.



As we recently saw Sahid Kapoor's sports drama 'Jersey' got postponed just to avoid a big clash with Yash 'KGF'. Joining the list now, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer movie 'Anek' has been delayed again.



Makers have made this change to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's forthcoming movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which will release in theatres on May 13.



On Tuesday, Khuranna dropped the new poster of the movie with the new release date i.e May 27.

Taking to his Instagram account, Khuranna shared the new poster with the caption reading, ''All set on a mission to unite the nation. Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! Anek in cinemas on 27th May, 2022.''



The movie is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and is the second project of Ayushmann and Sinha together. Earlier, they have worked on the 2019 film 'Article 15', which was highly praised by critics and audiences alike.

More details about the movie have been kept under wraps.

