Stranger Things trailer: Eleven & her team is in war against monsters

The 'Stranger Things' season 4 trailer is out and it is much darker than we expected.



To keep the fan's excitement on edge, makers have kept on teasing us with the sort and intriguing clips in the past. Now, as we are nearing the Season 4 first part release the full first trailer is finally here and it has many things that we can talk about.



In the horror full teaser, the life in Hawkings has changed - a pretty much and all children are grown-ups now. Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Max are in high school in Hawkins, meanwhile, Eleven and Will are in California, far from their land. As this is the first time when the group is separated and have to solve all the supernatural mystery by themselves.

The trailer which starts off with dense music shows us a giant clock and later takes us to the grieving Max, who is sitting by the side of her late brother Billy's grave and is reading a letter to him. For the unversed, Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery died in the Battle of Starcourt.

Looking at Max's intriguing scenes in the trailer seems like the makers have given more screen time to her, as demanded by the fans.



Eleven who has been kept away from the land for her safety is told about the war, which is coming and there's no chance that they can win this battle against the supernatural monsters without Eleven.





"A war is coming. Your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of a storm. I don`t know how to say this other than just to say it -- without you, we can`t win this war."



Hopper (David Harbour) is alive but he's locked in Russia. We have seen many gruesome monsters in the past, but this time there is one creature that can speak.

This season also has some new joiners - Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, are part of the cast as series regulars. Meanwhile, Sherman Augustus, Robert Englund, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha will join the show as recurring roles

The new season of the Netflix hit series is coming almost two years after season 3, which premiered in July of 2019. This time, the season will premiere in 2 parts- with the first one coming out on May 27 and the second on July 1.

