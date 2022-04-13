Together forever! Ayan Mukerji pens heartfelt note for Alia and Ranbir ahead of their wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot very soon. The wedding preparations are in full swing in both the houses as the pre-wedding is reportedly set to begin today.



Ahead of the big wedding, Alia and Ranbir's close friend and director of their first film together 'Bhramastra', Ayan Mukerji has given the couple a special gift.



Taking to his Instagram account, Mukerji shared a short clip of the romantic song 'Kesariya' from the upcoming movie and somewhere confirmed that all the rumours are true and the wedding is finally happening.

Giving them tons of good wishes for the new chapter of their life, Mukerji wrote, '' For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon ! ❤️🥰💥''

''Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!''



''Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever ❤️💥.''



In the video, the much in love couple are just looking adorable and will surely leave everyone in a big aww.

Film producer Karan Johar also shared the clip with the caption, "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more."



Alia and Ranbir's wedding is one of the hottest topics of the tinsel town now, but so far the couple and their family have remained mum on the wedding.



Talking about the movie, it is set to release on September 9 this year.