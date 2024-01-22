Watch PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan's humble meeting during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan attended the Ram Temple consecration or "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Big B was among the bevy of Bollywood stars and other A-listers from the business and sports fraternity who flew down to the sacred land to witness the historic event.

In the much-awaited grand consecration ceremony, the face of the 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol was revealed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the ceremony concluded, PM Modi went down the stairs of the newly-constructed temple to greet the guests seated in the temple premises.

While taking a stroll, PM Modi greeted the veteran actor, who was sitting on the first row. Not only this, but PM also asked about Bachchan's black hand bandages. The video of a brief conversation between PM Modi and Bachchan greeting each other with folded hands has taken the internet by storm.

Watch the video here:

Amitabh, along with his son Abhishek, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday morning (January 22) before jetting off to Ayodhya. For the big event, Big B wore a white-kurta pyjama set with a jacket. Abhishek, on the other hand, opted for traditional attire with a printed shawl.



Several videos of other celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, and Rohit Shetty from the ceremony have gone viral.

Director Rohit Shetty shared a selfie video from the ceremony. Shot by Vicky, the video showed an Indian Air Force helicopter showering flower petals over the temple as all the celebs chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Witnessing the historic occasion, Kangana also expressed her joy by chanting aloud 'Jai Shri Ram'. In the video shared by Kangana on her Instagram handle, the actress was seen shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' and jumping.