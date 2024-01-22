Overjoyed Kangana Ranaut chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in the temple premise after Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Many celebrities from the showbiz world gathered in Ayodhya to witness the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Kangana Ranaut was among the attendees who were at the sacred city of Ayodhya to witness the auspicious occasion.

On Monday (January 22), the much-awaited Ram Mandir consecration ceremony took place, and the face of the Ram Lalla idol placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was unveiled.

Witnessing the historic occasion, Kangana expressed her joy by chanting ''Jai Shri Ram''. In the video shared by Kangana on her Instagram handle, the Tejas actress was seen shouting Jai Shri Ram and jumping as the the Indian Air Force choppers showered flower petals over the temple.

Kangana arrived for the ceremony wearing a breathtaking ivory saree with golden embroidery and an orange border. She paired her saree with the heavily embroidered orange colour blouse with a deep back. She accessorised her look with the emerald necklace and matching earrings and bangles. For the day outing, Ranaut was wearing sunglasses that added a touch of glamour to her look.

The actress also shared pictures of herself posing in front of the decorated Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ranaut arrived in the sacred city a day earlier. On Sunday, the actress met the spiritual guru Swami Rambhadracharya performed a special puja, and took part in PM Narendra Modi's cleanliness drive.