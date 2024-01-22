Ranbir Kapoor wish that he could have brought his daughter Raha at consecration ceremony

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha'consecration ceremony was a star-studded event. A-listers from different parts of society attended the historic event. Bollywood celebrities including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and many more flew down to the sacred land to witness the historic ceremony.

Bollywood actor Ranbir with his wife Alia also took part in the ceremony. However later, the Animal actor expressed his wish of bringing his daughter Raha with them.

In an interview with Times Now, Ranbir said, "I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here."

Further, Kapoor added, "I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) × Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents and have never shied away from talking about their daughter. In Christmas 2024, the couple unveiled their daughter Raha's face to the world.

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl Raha on November 6, 2022.

Alia and Ranbir at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony