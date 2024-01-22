LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Ranbir Kapoor wish that he could have brought his daughter Raha at consecration ceremony

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jan 22, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
main img
Photograph:(Twitter)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents and have never shied away from talking about their daughter. In Christmas 2024, the couple unveiled their daughter Raha's face to the world. 

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha'consecration ceremony was a star-studded event. A-listers from different parts of society attended the historic event. Bollywood celebrities including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and many more flew down to the sacred land to witness the historic ceremony.

Bollywood actor Ranbir with his wife Alia also took part in the ceremony. However later, the Animal actor expressed his wish of bringing his daughter Raha with them. 

In an interview with Times Now, Ranbir said, "I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here."

Further, Kapoor added, "I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment.”

×

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents and have never shied away from talking about their daughter. In Christmas 2024, the couple unveiled their daughter Raha's face to the world. 

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl Raha on November 6, 2022. 

Alia and Ranbir at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Alia and Ranbir took the flight to the north Indian city of Ayodhya early on Monday morning. Spotted at 
In Mumbai's Kalina airport, Ranbir and Alia were looking adorable in the traditional outfit. Alia opted for a teal-coloured saree, which she paired with a shawl and a matching clutch. She tied her hair in a bun with minimal accessories. Ranbir, on the other hand, donned a white kurta paired with a matching dhoti and a beige shawl.

RELATED

These two Indian films are still in contention at the Oscars 2024

Berlinale 2024: Cillian Murphy’s Irish drama to open; full lineup out

Saif Ali Khan hospitalised in Mumbai, undergoes surgery for an old injury

Topics