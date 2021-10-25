Watch 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer: It's the originals Saif-Rani vs new couple Siddhanth and Sharvari

We love a comeback and who better than the original Bunty Aur Babli for round two? Makers released the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 and it looks damn exciting with some old mush and new romance. The film features Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan (replacing Abhishek Bachchan) in their old zingy avatar while the new couple Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh give them an equal fight.

The trailer has Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, the senior Bunty and Babli live a simple life in Fursatganj. The middle-aged couple have settled into a middle-class existence and have a son. And just when they thought their lives were settled, a cop played by Pankaj Tripathi gives them the news that “Bunty-Babli are back in action.” The senior pair returns to work to unmask these newbies who are out to “steal their original Bunty-Babli brand.”

Also read: Tamil drama 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry for Oscars 2022

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has the same chemistry of the original along with Rani Mukerji’s iconic garish outfits that you can love or hate but not ignore!

Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer here:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by debutant Varun Sharma and is produced by Aditya Chopra. It also features Asrani and Yashpal Sharma.

Also read: MP raises objection to Aamir Khan's anti-firecracker advertisement

The film is scheduled to release in cinema halls on November 19.

