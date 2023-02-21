Sonu Nigam manhandled at concert during scuffle at Mumbai concert

Following a scuffle incident at a live concert by Indian singer Sonu Nigam in Mumbai's Chembur area on Monday night, the police registered a case against a man, reported news agency ANI. The charges include voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The case has been filed based on Nigam's complaint, and the man identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar has been accused of pushing Nigam and two other men after holding onto the singer while he was coming down from the stage. One of the two men sustained injuries. The police have charged Phaterpekar under IPC sections 323, 341, and 337. DCP Hemrajsingh told the media that the injured has been identified as Rabbani, a friend of Nigam's.

As per ANI, DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters, "After live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him. After objection he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar."

In a statement quoted by ANI, Nigam said, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall."

After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle: Sonu Nigam https://t.co/RVFONXeQ79 pic.twitter.com/JxtfCVIaQj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

He added that he "filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki (pushing and shoving), arrogance

Nigam is a renowned Indian playback singer and musician. He has sung in many languages including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati. He rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s with hit songs like 'Sandese Aate Hai' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', among many others.

He has won numerous awards for his work, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. In addition to singing, he has also acted in a few movies and television shows and has been a judge on various Indian reality shows, including Indian Idol. He was also bestowed with India's fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri.

