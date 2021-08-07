Shahid Kapoor reminisces playing cricket on sets of 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor seems to be reminiscing about being on the sets of his upcoming sports drama `Jersey` as on Friday he displayed his batting skills while playing cricket in the town.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a video in which he could be seen playing cricket in his free time on the set of a project. Sharing the slow-mo, he wrote, "Played some cricket after almost a year of being on #jersey sets. #majormissing." His `Kabir Singh` co-star Kiara Advani and more than 3 lakh fans liked the short video on the photo-sharing platform, with many leaving heartfelt messages in the comments section of the post.

Speaking about `Jersey`, the Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.



The sports drama which has music by Sachet and Parmpara is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S.Naga Vamsi. Shahid Kapoor wrapped the filming of the movie during the coronavirus pandemic in December last year. In January 2021, the makers of the flick announced that they are all set to bring the film to theatres around Diwali festivities on November 5 this year.



Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid will be next seen in filmmakers Raj and DK`s upcoming untitled OTT project, alongside Raashi Khanna.