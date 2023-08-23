Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan gets an 'U/A' certficate, CBFC asks for 7 changes

There is good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. The actor's upcoming film Jawan has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The board has also suggested seven crucial changes in the film.



Jawan is SRK's second release in 2023. His earlier release Pathaan hit theatres in January and is the highest-grossing film of the year. . The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham made over Rs 3 billion in India and crossed the Rs 10 billion mark in its worldwide gross collection.



Jawan has been directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone will be seen in cameo roles.



An 'U/A' certificate means that people of all age groups can watch the film. Kids under the age of 12 are advised parental guidance as the film can contain violent action scenes.



The Censor board has also asked the makers of Jawan to make 7 changes. The list of changes has been doing the rounds of the internet.



According to reports, the makers have been asked to make seven changes in the film.

The reported changes suggested in SRK’s Jawan are:

1) To reduce the timing and limit the visuals of suicide in one of the scenes

2) Removal of the visuals that show a human body being beheaded.

3) Change an ‘out of context’ reference of the Honourable President of India to ‘Head Of State’.

4) Removal of words ‘paida hoke’ from one of the dialogues.

5) Phrase ‘Ungli karna‘ to be replaced with ‘Usse use karo‘ and the word ‘Sampraday‘ was added to yet another dialogue in the film.

6) Yet another dialogue at 1 hour 39 minutes has been modified.

7) The ‘irrelevant references’ to NSG (National Security Guard) were removed. NSG has now been changed to IISG in the film.

The changes asked by the Censor board are being termed as minor as compared to some major changes that the film body had demanded during the release of Pathaan.



The board had passed the film with ‘U/A’ certificate and had suggested twelve cuts including Deepika Padukone’s close-up shots in the controversial 'Besharam Rang' song.

