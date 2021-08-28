Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to shoot in Spain for 'Pathan' song

Bollywood superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, will reportedly be shooting in Spain for a song of their upcoming film 'Pathan', which is being directed by Siddharth Anand.



SRK and Deepika will also shoot the important parts of their film in Spain along with the song that has been mounted on a massive scale, reports suggest.

Also read: 'Venice Film Festival: Afghan film director Sahraa Karimi to talk about her country's plight'



"No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit," Indian news agency IANS quoted a source as saying.

Also read: 'Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival'



"All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain... (it is) turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza. Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal," added the source, reportedly.



Though not much has been revealed about the script yet, it has been confirmed by news sites that 'Pathan' also stars Bollywood star John Abraham in a crucial role.