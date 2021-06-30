Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' to rope in four action directors

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback will be huge if we go by reports. Returning in action-thriller ‘Pathan’, Shah Rukh Khan will stun his fans after more than three years since his last film, Zero.

Seeing the fanfare around his film, the espionage drama will now have four action stunt directors to make the film worth every bit of the hype. Producer Aditya Chopra has planned to rope the best stunt directors across the globe.

One among the four is South African stunt artist Craig MacRae. He is a highly skilled stunt and martial artist. He also has designed sequences for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015), ‘Bloodshot’ (2020) and ‘War’ (2019).

Aditya Chopra's approach for having different experts is to add extraordinary elements in the film and have stunts ranging from martial arts to hand-to-hand battle and chase sequences.

The producer is even planning to shoot some sequences in European countries like Russia between July and August. However, that would be only possible if the travel restrictions in the countries are lifted.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathan’ will have Shah Rukh Khan as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent while Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The film will also have a special appearance of Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan' will release in 2022