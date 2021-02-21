Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan' will release in 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan`s highly anticipated movie 'Pathan' is set for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021.



Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle on Sunday. He wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK`s return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."









After the center`s decision of allowing 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had recently announced their 2021 slate for the films set to be releasing this year. However, the production company didn't announce the release date for 'Pathan'. The film would have marked Khan`s comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years. 'Pathan' is also hyped up as it will feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, ‘Pathan’ is included in Yash Raj Films’ 50 years slate. With SRK returning to set earlier last year, it’s being reported that Deepika and SRK worked throughout this month and have recently completed the second schedule of the film shoot as well.

The team is to kick off the next schedule in Dubai in February. It’s reported that the team will spend 25 days scouting locations in Dubai before action starts. They plan to keep Dubai for stylized action sequences.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department. While they filmed emotional scenes during the course of two schedules at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, they plan to shoot elaborate chase sequences between John and Shah Rukh Khan in Abu Dhabi.