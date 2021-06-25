Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in films! A look back at his TV journey before he became a superstar

The name needs no introduction! Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar and his name resonates with love and stardom in Bollywood. Today, the actor has completed almost three decades in the industry as his debut film 'Deewana' completed 29 years.

Before making his Bollywood debut, Khan started his journey from TV shows and made his debut with the show 'Fauji' in 1989, in which he played the role of Abhimanyu Rai. 

Scroll down to reminisce some of his TV shows before he became the King Khan of B-Town

 

 

Fauji

Lt. Abhimanyu Rai is one of SRK's most memorable characters. 'Fauji' is among the most popular serials of Doordarshan. The serial went on to become a mega success and transformed Khan into an overnight celebrity.

The character played by Khan (Abhimanyu Rai) gained instant popularity, his character of Rai was based on the exploits of Lt Col Sanjoy Bannerji of the Bombay Sappers, Indian Army.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Dil Dariya

'Dil Dariya' was SRK’s first starring role which he began shooting in 1988. Lekh Tandon directorial went through several production delays and Khan ended up making his debut with 'Fauji' instead. Later Lekh worked with SRK in the Bollywood movie 'Swadesh'. 

Years later, Tandon shared an interesting story about Shah Rukh's casting and recalled about the time when he saw the superstar for the first time. In an interview, he said,  "When I was making my television serial, 'Dil Darya', I had left a message at Sushma Seth's home that I would like to work with her daughter, Divya. Divya Seth got down from her car and the driver was her friend, Shah Rukh Khan. He dropped her off and was leaving when I asked her to call him back. When he arrived, I told him that if he cuts his hair, I would give him work in my serial," and then the rest is the history!

(Photograph:Twitter)

Idiot

In 1991, Shah Rukh was also part of the mini-series titled 'Idiot'. The series was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel 'The Idiot' and SRK played the role of Pawan for four episodes.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Umeed

During his initial days as an actor, Shah Rukh Khan played many uncredited and minor roles. In 1989, Khan appeared only in two episodes of a TV serial 'Umeed'.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Wagle Ki Duniya

Doordarshan cult classic comedy 'Wagle Ki Duniya' also featured SRK. The series was based on the prominent Indian cartoonist RK Laxman's strips. Khan played a cameo in the comedy series for 11 episodes. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Circus

After the mega-success of 'Fauji', Khan starred in Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah's drama 'Circus'. In the show, Shah Rukh played Shekharan, an unwilling Malyali manager who takes care of the Circus going against his own dreams and later develops a close bond with the people of the circus.

(Photograph:Twitter)

