Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in films! A look back at his TV journey before he became a superstar

The name needs no introduction! Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar and his name resonates with love and stardom in Bollywood. Today, the actor has completed almost three decades in the industry as his debut film 'Deewana' completed 29 years.

Before making his Bollywood debut, Khan started his journey from TV shows and made his debut with the show 'Fauji' in 1989, in which he played the role of Abhimanyu Rai.

Scroll down to reminisce some of his TV shows before he became the King Khan of B-Town