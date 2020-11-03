Shah Rukh Khan celebrates birthday with family in Dubai as Burj Khalifa lights up with a special video

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in style as the whole of Dubai lit up for the Bollywood star.

The star was in Dubai as the ongoing IPL championship is being held in UAE.

As part of his birthday celebrations, the world’s tallest man made building, Burj Khalifa, lit up in Shah Rukh Khan’s honour. The building showed a video collage of Shah Rukh Khan’s stills from some of his films.

His kids, Suhana Khan and AbRam also joined in the celebrations as they looked visibly happy with the fireworks and Burj Khalifa’s display of lights.

Shah Rukh shared a photo of the Burj Khalifa as he stood in front of it and wrote: "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Meanwhile, many of Shah Rukh’s colleagues wrote special messages for the star. Karan Johar penned a sweet birthday note that reads, “Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever…” Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to not gather outside Mannat on birthday amid pandemic

