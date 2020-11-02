Birthday Special: A look at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic characters

Rizwan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a breakthrough performance as Rizwan Khan in 'My Name Is Khan'. In the movie, he played an autistic man who, in the wake of 9/11 attacks on the twin tower, sets out on a journey to prove his innocence and tell the people and the President of the United States that his name is Khan and he's not a terrorist. The movie and character is one of the SRK's brilliant performance.

