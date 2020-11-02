Birthday Special: A look at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic characters

For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan donned the hat of an obsessive lover, Rahul Mehra and nailed it to perfection. The masterpiece also starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol as the hero of the movie, but SRK as a maniac lover managed to outshine the main cast. The movie gained rave reviews from critics and audiences as well.
Raj Malhotra
The King of Romance gave Bollywood one of the most romantic, charming teenage crush in the form of Raj Malhotra. SRK from 'Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' became the dream boy of every girl. Khan's performance as Raj is unforgettable and unmatchable to date.
Kabir Khan
Shah Rukh Khan delivered his finest performance as Kabir Khan in 'Chak De! India'. A dejected hockey coach Kabir, who fights for his country and converts a ragged bunch of girl hockey players into winners is a film of inspiration. The movie went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Raees
Shah Rukh Khan delivered an intense performance as Raees. Although we've seen him portraying a don before, this time there was something more to the film. In Raees, SRK's delightful gangster charm with a bit of romance makes the film a thoroughly enjoyable experience.
Mohan Bhargava
Shah Rukh Khan was superb as Mohan Bhargava in 'Swades'. King Khan delivered a refreshing performance in the new role as a scientist -- a role we saw him in for the first time. Despite the film being almost a decade old or more, the movie and SRK'S character Mohan is still fresh in our minds.
Rizwan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan delivered a breakthrough performance as Rizwan Khan in 'My Name Is Khan'. In the movie, he played an autistic man who, in the wake of 9/11 attacks on the twin tower, sets out on a journey to prove his innocence and tell the people and the President of the United States that his name is Khan and he's not a terrorist. The movie and character is one of the SRK's brilliant performance.
Dr. Jehangir Khan
Shah Rukh Khan as Dr. Jehangir Khan in 'Dear Zindagi' is cool, suave and just about right for his age. In the movie, he plays an unconventional and free-spirited psychologist who helps a budding cinematographer played by Alia Bhatt gain a new perspective on life.