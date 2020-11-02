Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to not gather outside Mannat on birthday amid pandemic

It’s the Badshah’s birthday today! Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan turns a year older today on November 2.

While he’s busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) that is currently going on in UAE, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday plans are quite different this year amid pandemic.

While his fans would gather around his house to catch a glimpse of the actor every year on his birthday, it seems impossible that they can keep up with the tradition this year. Keeping COVID-19 in mind, Shah Rukh has asked his fans to not come to see him outside his Mumbai mansion Mannat.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a fan club of Shah Rukh is all set to use technology to enjoy Mannat Darshan this year on the superstar's birthday. Globally anyone can join the celebrations. They also hope that Shah Rukh Khan can make it to the virtual meet.

Shah Rukh Khan had recently when he took to his Twitter for AskSRK round, written: "Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar."

"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever!" he added. This is what Shah Rukh Khan replied when asked if he plans on selling Mumbai mansion Mannat

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to films after two years with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in 'Pathan'. A source close to the film was quoted in a report: “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, will join the second stint that is slated for January 2021. Like Siddharth’s previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John’s first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them. They have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design high-octane fight sequences between the duo.