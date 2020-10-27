This is what Shah Rukh Khan replied when asked if he plans on selling Mumbai mansion Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan chatted with his fans on social media on Tuesday and something very quirky happened.

As part of the regular ‘Ask SRK’ session, a user asked Shah Rukh if he had ever planned to sell his house Mannat, his Mumbai mansion? "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya?" asked the fan. Shah Rukh Khan gave an epic reply and he wrote: "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....Yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Mannat is never sold, it is asked for... If you remember this, you'll achieve something in life)."

Read Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet here:

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020 ×

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been asked a question related to his Mumbai residence. During one of 'ASK SRK' sessions earlier, a fan asked how much would a room in Mannat cost on rent? SRK gave a hilarious reply, referring to his career spanning three decades and wrote: "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly return to films after a gap of two years with ‘Pathan’. He will star with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham.

