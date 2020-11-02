Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Why he will always be the eternal king of romance

Raj, an iconic character in the movie is still fresh in our minds. A love story woven between Raj and Simran is unforgettable.The movie has completed 23 years and is still running.
It also ran for 1,009 uninterrupted weeks at the Maratha Mandir, a single-theatre cinema hall in Mumbai.
Rahul of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
The film centres around love triangle between Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. This film made Rahul, one of the most popular name in every Indian household. Every girl wanted a Rahul as her lover.
The movie completed 20 years recently as the lead cast including Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar enjoyed a reunion at the success party bash thrown by the filmmaker at his residence.
Rahul of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
K3G as people refer to it is one of the best films of the star. The film revolved around family ties while chemistry between Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the movie was the'wow' factor.
Aman of 'Kal Ho Na Ho'
Aman Mathur brought tears in the eyes of many young ladies as he played a guy facing a severe disease, leaving his lady love heartbroken.
In an interview once, Priety had even said that no one can make her cry on screen except Shah Rukh Khan.
Devdas of 'Devdas'
Shah Rukh Khan stands tall in this epic movie. An Indian romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, based on the 1917 Sharat ChandraChattopadhyay's novel Devdas moved everyone. The ungettable love act by Shah Rukh not only made his fans cry but also made them fall in love with him a little more.
Veer of 'Veer Zaara'
This is a classic example of what an SRK romantic film does to an overdone plot -- Indian hero, Pakistani heroine and their love story over the borders. From drama, to songs, to characters and the screenplay; this film had it all.
The film has won many awards including the Best Film Award in 2005 at Bollywood Movie Awards.
Dev Saran of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'
The film's tagline- 'A Love.... That Broke All Relationships' emboldened Shah Rukh's lover boy act as he wooed not one but two actresses in the film. The film had its own twists, making it another classic SRK film!
The film's song 'Mithwa' became a love anthem.
Samar Anand of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'
Another story that made us fall in love with Shah Rukh Khan. Samar not only romanced Katrina Kaif in the film, but gave us a romance to cherish forever. From playing a bomb disposal expert to a struggling immigrant in London; there is nothing that this guy can't do!
Raj of 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'
The superstar as usual amazes us with his acting skills in the movie. He palys a dual role in romantic comedy directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. Khan plays a mild-mannered office worker named Surinder Sahni whose love for his beautiful wife Tani(Anushka Sharma) turns him into fun loving Raj.
Bauaa Singh of 'Zero'
The movie is yet to release this year and has the superstar play a dwarf along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The fans seemed to be anxiously waiting for King Khan's another romantic drama.