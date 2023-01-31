Shah Rukh Khan addresses 'Pathaan' controversy with a reference to 'Amar Akbar Anthony'



The actor spoke about how the film Bollywood makes are intended for entertainment purposes and how they should not be taken in any other way.



Prior to its release, 'Pathaan' courted controversy for its title and for certain scenes in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Certain sections of the society alleged that the film was anti-Hindu and glorified the Muslim community.



On Monday, while speaking to the media, Khan seemingly addressed the controversy and said "Sabka masked ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, and kindness, even when I'm playing a bad guy like (in) 'Darr'. Even if I'm playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment."



"We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, and entertainment should be left at that. Don't take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner... this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema,(Deepika is Amar, I am Akbar and John is Anthony)" he concluded to claps from the audience. Khan was referrimng to Manmohan Desai's classic 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. Also Read: Pathaan movie review: It serves brand Shah Rukh Khan well