Shah Rukh Khan addresses 'Pathaan' controversy with a reference to 'Amar Akbar Anthony'
Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and filmmaker Siddharth Anand spoke to media for the first time since the release of 'Pathaan'.
Basking in the glory of their film's success, team Pathaan met with the press in Mumbai on Monday for the first time. The film's principal cast - Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone along with filmmaker Siddharth Anand spoke to the media about the film and its stupendous success at the box office. Khan for the first time addressed the controversy around the film in his own charismatic style and compared himself, Deepika and John to the Bollywood classic film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' which was released in 1977 and talked about communal harmony amid a family drama.
The actor spoke about how the film Bollywood makes are intended for entertainment purposes and how they should not be taken in any other way.
Prior to its release, 'Pathaan' courted controversy for its title and for certain scenes in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Certain sections of the society alleged that the film was anti-Hindu and glorified the Muslim community.
On Monday, while speaking to the media, Khan seemingly addressed the controversy and said "Sabka masked ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, and kindness, even when I'm playing a bad guy like (in) 'Darr'. Even if I'm playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment."
"We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, and entertainment should be left at that. Don't take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner... this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema,(Deepika is Amar, I am Akbar and John is Anthony)" he concluded to claps from the audience. Khan was referrimng to Manmohan Desai's classic 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. Also Read: Pathaan movie review: It serves brand Shah Rukh Khan well
"There are no differences that any of us have for anybody, any culture, any aspect of life. We love you, that's why we make films," he added.
Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25 and has been declared a blockbuster hit both domestically and globally. At the event, the 'Pathaan' team thanked the audience for supporting the film and making it a success as well.