Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film remains strong even on a Monday, nears Rs 300 crore

Pathaan, the Indian action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, is all the rage in the country these days. And even on a Monday (its first), the film continued to perform strongly with collections reaching Rs 25 crore ($3 million), as per Box Office India. Now, the film's total collection in the domestic market stands at Rs 295 crore or $35 million (net). Surprising even the most optimistic analysts, the film fully capitalised on the five-day extended opening weekend to score a total haul of Rs 270 crore. As it turns out, SRK's stardom is very much alive despite what the naysayers said. The fact that the film also had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the cast only added to the film's appeal.

In terms of worldwide collections, the film recently crossed the Rs 500 mark in gross earnings. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "‘PATHAAN’ CROSSES ₹ 500 CR MARK: ₹ 542 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 5 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *5 days*…

⭐️ #India: ₹ 335 cr

⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 207 cr

⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 542 cr

🔥🔥🔥."

Pathaan makers also targetted audiences in the southern part of the country by releasing Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

The film, which is SRK's first film since 2018's debacle that was Zero, is directed by Siddharth Anand and scripted by Shridhar Raghavan and features dialogues from Abbas Tyrewala. Anand has earlier directed War and Bang Bang, similar masala films that also became blockbusters.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does 'Pathaan' work despite the flaws? Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage and never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan which saved him during a covert operation. 'Pathaan' the film does not diss any religion but only the bad guys and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanatism. Pretty much similar to how Khan has projected himself all these years."

