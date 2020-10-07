Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC after 28 days of judicial custody

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in September was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.



Justice SV Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order on Wednesday morning.



Rhea was arrested on September 9 by NCB in a drug related case which is part of the ongoing probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date.



She was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday.



Welcoming the court order, Rhea's lawyer told the press, "Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal".

"The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three Central agencies -- the CBI, ED and NCB -- of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to the truth. `Satya Meva Jayate`," said Maneshinde.

Rhea, along with 19 others, including her brother Showik, were arrested during August-September by the NCB in connection with the drugs angle which surfaced during the investigations of Rajput`s death case.

Among those nabbed include the Chakraborty siblings, Sushant`s staffers Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, several drug peddlers, suppliers and persons linked with the film industry.

Some of the accused have been granted bail, others remain in custody for varying periods as the NCB probe continues along with questioning of several leading actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

So far, only Rhea has been granted bail. Her brother Showik continues to be in custody.

